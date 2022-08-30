LMPD warns street racers about the consequences

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have released a public service announcement warning drivers of possible punishments, including having their cars impounded, if caught street racing or driving recklessly.

The PSA comes weeks after drivers on local roads complained “street racers” shut down traffic on the Watterson Expressway near the airport so they could do doughnuts and race each other. Drivers also told WAVE News about street racers at 18th and Broadway the same weekend of July 23.

The PSA, which was released Tuesday on the LMPD social media channels, features Sgt. Ronald Fey of the LMPD Traffic unit.

“Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways,” Fey said.

Fey blamed driving like this for contributing to crashes that cause injuries and fatalities.

“One hundred fifteen people died of crashes in Jefferson County this past year,” Fey continued.

Fey said LMPD Traffic will have additional patrols on area streets and will use marked and unmarked traffic enforcement vehicles. He also warns drivers about aerial monitoring because LMPD will use “helicopters both night at day, targeting aggressive and reckless driving.”

In the video, Fey also warned drivers about what can happen if you’re pulled over for a traffic stop.

“You may be cited, arrested, and your vehicle impounded,” Fey said.

