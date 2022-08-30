Contact Troubleshooters
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years

After 32 years of business, Ben Franklin Crafts is closing its doors.
After 32 years of business, Ben Franklin Crafts is closing its doors.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors.

Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938.

Smith said with a drop in sales and rise in the cost to run the business, they’ve had to make the tough decision to close.

“It’s tough, this was a difficult decision,” Smith said. “There certainly was some tears shed. For us, this is not just closing a store, it’s the end of a family tradition, so it’s tough.”

The store will re-open Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to begin its liquidation sale.

Items will be marked 20 to 70% off until everything is sold.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

