Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee

Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic.

Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training.

According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making disrespectful and inappropriate comments about the paramedic’s sexual identity back in 2020.

The exact comments allegedly made by Patterson were not quoted in the personnel files.

In the letter of reprimand, the fire truck commander was also warned that next time he could be suspended for up to two years.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

