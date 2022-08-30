Louisville man charged with child abuse of 3-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday after he was arrested on child abuse charges.

According to court documents, 33-year Darrius Tabron is accused of physically assaulting his 3-year-old son and seriously injuring him.

On May 26, Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to Norton Children’s Hospital after staff members reported a child arrived in the ER with injuries consistent with child abuse.

The day before, documents said a witness reported that Tabron slapped and punched the child. He was also accused of throwing the child into a bathtub so hard the child lost consciousness.

The witness said Tabron stomped on the child while he was on the floor. An examination at the hospital found a witness report was consistent with the child’s injuries.

Documents said a witness intervened and fought with Tabron to stop him from hurting the child.

The child suffered brain swelling, two black eyes, a cut on his chin, along with injuries on his neck and torso.

Medical professionals also found the child was healing from rib fractures he sustained 10 to 15 days before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators found Tabron threw the child down the stairs around May 1.

Tabron was arrested on May 26 at Norton Children’s Hospital. He was charged with criminal trespassing, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

A criminal child abuse charge was added on Friday.

