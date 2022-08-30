Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man charged with child abuse of 3-year-old

Darrius Tabron, 33
Darrius Tabron, 33(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday after he was arrested on child abuse charges.

According to court documents, 33-year Darrius Tabron is accused of physically assaulting his 3-year-old son and seriously injuring him.

On May 26, Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to Norton Children’s Hospital after staff members reported a child arrived in the ER with injuries consistent with child abuse.

The day before, documents said a witness reported that Tabron slapped and punched the child. He was also accused of throwing the child into a bathtub so hard the child lost consciousness.

The witness said Tabron stomped on the child while he was on the floor. An examination at the hospital found a witness report was consistent with the child’s injuries.

Documents said a witness intervened and fought with Tabron to stop him from hurting the child.

The child suffered brain swelling, two black eyes, a cut on his chin, along with injuries on his neck and torso.

Medical professionals also found the child was healing from rib fractures he sustained 10 to 15 days before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators found Tabron threw the child down the stairs around May 1.

Tabron was arrested on May 26 at Norton Children’s Hospital. He was charged with criminal trespassing, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

A criminal child abuse charge was added on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
The driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some...
Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65
A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night.
Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
A man was critically wounded in a August 28, 2022 shooting at Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700...
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot

Latest News

Barry’s Cheesesteaks is currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street.
Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station
FILE: The Big Table 2018 event
‘The Big Table’ community potluck dinner returns to Iroquois Park
Bicycles roll the same streets as motorized vehicles. Pat asked WAVE why similar licensing is...
Ask WAVE: Why don’t bicyclists have to be licensed to ride in traffic?
The person killed has been identified as a Warren County man.
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash