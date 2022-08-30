Madison, Ind. school resource officer under investigation for misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Madison Indiana’s school resource officers is on leave after a complaint about misconduct.

Law enforcement is saying very little about the case at this time.

Madison Consolidated Schools resource officer Timothy Armstrong was put on leave on Aug. 18, the same day a complaint came in related to misconduct. The district said it turned over the complaint to law enforcement right away.

WAVE News reporters knocked on Armstrong’s door to ask if he had any information he’d like to share. No one answered.

A neighbor said she saw five or six state police cars there a few days ago. She said officers were searching Armstrong’s home as well as his police cruiser.

Indiana State Police said detectives were working a case, but wouldn’t say anything more.

As a school resource officer, Armstrong is employed by the school district but deputized through the sheriff’s office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff said he’s taken some administrative action, but wouldn’t say what specifically, and sent an emailed statement saying the department has nothing to say.

The district’s website said Armstrong is the varsity boys’ baseball coach. He also served a term as Mayor of Madison between 2008 through 2011.

As of Tuesday evening, Armstrong has not been charged with a crime. The County Clerk said warrants are kept confidential.

It’s likely this case will be sent to a different county to handle, given Armstrong’s law enforcement role there. It has not been confirmed whether that decision has been made.

