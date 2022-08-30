Pickleball league starts this week at new Downtown Louisville courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the fastest growing sports across the country continues to expand in Louisville. The new Baird Urban Sports Park features two pickleball courts as well as a whiffle ball court.

The space at 615 West Main Street has been home to pop-up shops, but now it’s available for league play two days a week and reservations on other days.

“Baird put up a lot of money to put up the fields... YMCA and metro parks are running the sports league... We are the ones who just kind of pulled everyone together,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director at Louisville Downtown Partnership.

The leagues start this week and run through the end of October. Click here to find out more information or to reserve the court for another time.

