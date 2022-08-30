Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident.

Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.

A short time later, Louisville Metro police say the same car struck several vehicles at Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace. The person driving it ran off and remains at large.

Four people from the vehicles hit were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-life threatening.

