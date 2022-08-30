Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident.

Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.

A short time later, Louisville Metro police say the same car struck several vehicles at Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace. The person driving it ran off and remains at large.

Four people from the vehicles hit were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-life threatening.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
A man was critically wounded in a August 28, 2022 shooting at Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700...
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot
1 killed in French Lick plane crash
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway
(Left) Nicholas Jacobsen, 35 (Right) Nicholas Simpson, 33
2 men arrested in Hillview after police find suspected fentanyl, crystal meth inside vehicle

Latest News

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Darrius Tabron, 33
Louisville man charged with child abuse of 3-year-old
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Barry’s Cheesesteaks is currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street.
Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station