Shively Fire Department unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new safe location for parents to anonymously surrender babies was unveiled on Tuesday in Shively.

The Shively Fire Department debuted the 119th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation at their fire station on Tuesday morning.

The baby box is the 13th in Kentucky since the program started.

According to the organization, the box allows parents to anonymously surrender their babies without the possibility of facing charges.

To ensure the child’s safety, the box is fitted with climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a newly surrendered infant, who will respond within two minutes.

Monica Kelsey, Founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said its her mission to end infant abandonment and raise awareness on Safe Haven laws.

“All a mother has to do is walk up to one of our Safe Haven Baby Boxes, open the door, place their unharmed newborn inside, shut the door and walk away,” Kelsey said. “The box is calling 911 on its own. "

Kelsey was abandoned as an infant herself and works to create anonymous safe surrender locations across the nation.

A total of 122 surrenders nationwide have resulted due to the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and New Mexico.

