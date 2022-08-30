TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.

The driver pulled over the bus and called police, waiting with the child as officials responded to the scene.

Louisville Metro Police said officers searched the area to find the child’s parents or guardians. Following the search, officers took the child to the Home of the Innocents while investigation continued.

The child’s mother contacted police a short time later.

Officials said the child was reunited with the mother and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

