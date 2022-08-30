Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and its union employees appear to be miles apart...
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and its union employees appear to be miles apart when it comes to pay.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.

The driver pulled over the bus and called police, waiting with the child as officials responded to the scene.

Louisville Metro Police said officers searched the area to find the child’s parents or guardians. Following the search, officers took the child to the Home of the Innocents while investigation continued.

The child’s mother contacted police a short time later.

Officials said the child was reunited with the mother and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
A man was critically wounded in a August 28, 2022 shooting at Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700...
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot
(Left) Nicholas Jacobsen, 35 (Right) Nicholas Simpson, 33
2 men arrested in Hillview after police find suspected fentanyl, crystal meth inside vehicle
1 killed in French Lick plane crash

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police has released a public service announcement warning drivers of possible...
LMPD warns street racers about the consequences
Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools...
Convicted felon found at JCPS school with handgun
Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29, 2022 after escaping from the Home...
Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested
Pickleball is in session at the new Baird Urban Sports Park!
Pickleball league starts this week at new Downtown Louisville courts