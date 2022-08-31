Contact Troubleshooters
2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.

Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood.

Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.

Court documents say the pair are responsible for the death of Dennis Kos, 38, of Louisville. Kos was found down in the 1100 block of E. St. Catherine on the afternoon of July 26. He died a short time later at University Hospital.

Hart was arrested on an unrelated warrant for a June 25 robbery and kidnapping. During that investigation, Hart stated that Rhodes was present at the time Kos was killed and that Rhodes was the one who strangled Kos.

After Kos was killed, Hart and Rhodes stole Kos’s vehicle and disposed of evidence.

Both are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. Bond was set at $750,000 cash for Hart and $500,000 cash for Rhodes.

