All lanes blocked on I-265 South near Old Henry Road due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Old Henry Road due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to TRIMARC.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. near mile marker 29 of I-265 South, TRIMARC officials confirmed.

Three vehicles are reportedly involved in the crash. There is no word on any injuries.

TRIMARC said all southbound lanes have been blocked while crews clear the scene.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.