Arson investigators looking for suspects in Dollar General fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson Bureau are looking for suspects believed to be involved in a structure fire at the Dollar General in Fairdale.

According to the Arson Bureau, on August 21 around 5:00p.m. fire companies were dispatched to the 7400 block of 3rd Street for a report of a structure fire.

Arson Investigators as asking for help in identifying the subjects in the surveillance pictures. Investigators believe that they may have information of how the fire occurred at the Dollar General.

The subjects were seen driving a newer black Kia Forte.

Arson Investigators as asking for help in identifying the subjects in the surveillance pictures. (Louisville Metro Arson Bureau)

If you have any information about the people in the pictures you are asked to contact Louisville Metro Arson Bureau at 502-574-3721 or the anonymous Tip Line 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.