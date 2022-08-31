Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has moved from its downtown location after 70 years. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday.

According to the release, the organizations 6,600 square foot building’s construction has wrapped up in the beginning of August.

The new location is on Eastpoint Park Boulevard in the Eastpoint Office Park in East Louisville.

BBB Louisville says that one of the reasons for the move was because the new location has easier access to parking than the downtown location.

“We’re kind of in a more central location where people can park a little easier,” Reanna Smith from BBB Louisville said. “Get around town a little easier, and we can have more access to all the things we want to offer to everyone.”

