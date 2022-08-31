Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Charge upgraded to murder in alleged target practice killing

Authorities say a man faces upgraded charges in the shooting death of a Gaffney woman
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect in a fatal alleged target practice incident is now facing new charges after investigators report there is evidence he shot in the direction of his neighbor’s home.

WHNS reported 30-year-old Nicholas Skylar Lucas was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence in connection to the shooting death of his neighbor, 42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate.

Family members said Tate was in her kitchen Saturday evening when she heard gunshots and went to look out the window. She was then struck by a bullet that came through.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Kesha Tate
Kesha Tate(Family members)

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene throughout the night and later detained a suspect, later identified as Lucas.

Lucas reportedly told deputies the bullet had ricocheted while he was target practicing in front of his home, which backs up to Tate’s property.

The sheriff’s office later reported investigators found evidence that the bullet that struck Tate did not ricochet.

“The only way the victim could have been struck was for the shooter to turn and intentionally fire in that direction,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Lucas’s manslaughter charge was upgraded to murder following the discovery. Additionally, he was charged with discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

Lucas was denied bond during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars of city cash
Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools...
Convicted felon found at JCPS school with handgun

Latest News

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael...
Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit
The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday.
Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee