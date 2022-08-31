Fall classes starting at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waterfront Botanical Gardens are excited about the fall and are offering classes for kids and adults to celebrate!

There are fun activities from September through December.

One of the first for the kids is a Homegrown Veggie Art class. They can learn about all sorts of veggies and fruits and make colorful works of art (and maybe even learn to like a new vegetable). The class costs $10.

Another class that sells out quickly is the Beargrass Creek Canoe Tour. Paddle through one of Louisville’s waterways and learn about the environment!

