Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of Scott County, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris, to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Crawford’s co-defendant, John Goble, previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy between the same individuals to misappropriate 187 cases of KSP ammunition, valued at approximately $40,000, which was stored in the basement of Goble’s office.

Crawford and Goble were indicted federally in March 2021.

Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.  He faces up to five years in prison and a maximum of a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars of city cash
Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools...
Convicted felon found at JCPS school with handgun

Latest News

Head to the botanical garden's website to see the full list of programs!
Fall classes starting at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Michael Hurley.
Man indicted after hit and run that killed Kansas man, injured family
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Fantastic afternoon ahead!
Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes,...
2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.