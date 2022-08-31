Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Fantastic afternoon ahead!

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lower humidity will last one more day
  • Heating up into the weekend
  • Thunderstorm chances look to also increase over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wonderful weather is on the way for our Wednesday! We’ll see warm temperatures and low humidity this afternoon under sunny skies.

Clear skies remain overnight with another round of cool temperatures with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

For Thursday, the temperatures and humidity start to inch back up. The air will have more of a muggy feel to it with highs nearing the upper 80s. A slight chance of an isolated downpour or two is possible tomorrow as well.

A few high clouds stream into the area Thursday night. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s.

