Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: More refreshing air to enjoy tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy valley/river fog possible by sunrise
  • Heating up to 90° or higher into the holiday weekend
  • Humidity levels rise this weekend and are likely to remain high into next week

LOUISVILLE, ky. (WAVE) - We will keep the less-humid theme going tonight with a mainly clear sky with comfortable lows once again in the 60s for the city, cooler in outlying area.

Thursday will feature a slight jump upward into the warmth with only a modest increase in moisture levels...keeping us dry.

A few high clouds stream into the area Thursday night. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 90°.

We will heat up into the holiday weekend but we will also battle clouds and downpours at times…which will limit how hot it will become. The downside is that the rain chance will be nearly daily in the afternoon/early evening hours with localized heavier downpours possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars of city cash
Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools...
Convicted felon found at JCPS school with handgun

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 31, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/24
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/23
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/22