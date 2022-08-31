FORECAST: More refreshing air to enjoy tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy valley/river fog possible by sunrise

Heating up to 90° or higher into the holiday weekend

Humidity levels rise this weekend and are likely to remain high into next week

LOUISVILLE, ky. (WAVE) - We will keep the less-humid theme going tonight with a mainly clear sky with comfortable lows once again in the 60s for the city, cooler in outlying area.

Thursday will feature a slight jump upward into the warmth with only a modest increase in moisture levels...keeping us dry.

A few high clouds stream into the area Thursday night. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 90°.

We will heat up into the holiday weekend but we will also battle clouds and downpours at times…which will limit how hot it will become. The downside is that the rain chance will be nearly daily in the afternoon/early evening hours with localized heavier downpours possible.

