Former JCPS employee, coach indicted for multiple sex abuse charges involving teens

Christopher Morris in court July 6, 2022
Christopher Morris in court July 6, 2022(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher’s aid and coach has been indicted for multiple sexual abuse charges involving teenage students.

Christopher Morris, 50, was charged with multiple counts of sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transactions with minors involving sex acts, according to court documents. Morris was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

The indictment was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Aug. 31. According to the documents, Morris was charged for multiple alleged incidents involving several teenagers.

Documents state Morris engaged in multiple incidents involving a varying degree of sex acts with teenagers, all under the age of 18 years old.

Incidents allegedly happened starting around Aug. 2012, with multiple counts listed on the document allegedly occurring up to May 2022.

A total of 38 charges were listed on Morris’ indictment.

Morris was arrested on June 23 by Louisville Metro Police, where according to that arrest report, one victim claimed Morris had sexually abused and sodomized them multiple times between the ages of 14 and 16.

JCPS had employed Morris since 2005 and his recent assignment was an instructor, basketball and volleyball coach at Conway Middle School.

During an arraignment hearing in June, a judge requested Morris to forego being around kids or on JCPS property during the legal proceedings.

According to a JCPS spokesperson, Morris was officially terminated by the school district on Aug. 26.

Morris is due back in court on Sept. 6.

