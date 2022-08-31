Contact Troubleshooters
Habitat for Humanity hosts ceremony for new housing project being built in PRP

Several community members, government leaders and volunteers met at land that’s been acquired to build 40 new homes in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several community members, government leaders and volunteers met at land that’s been acquired to build 40 new homes in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville partnered with the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana to develop the new, affordable housing units at Santa Fe Crossing, that will be located on Hackel Drive near Lower Hunters Trace.

The ceremony included words about the project and positive development for the community, as well as a blessing for the ground that new homes will be built upon in the coming years.

“It’s really rewarding to get to work with a fabulous group of people, who are literally changing lives of families in the Louisville Metro area,” Glenn Kosse, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville’s Vice President said. “Just in this instance here, in a few years, we’ll have 40 homes and 40 families. That probably means over 100 kids playing in this area. That lives are going to be changed drastically from opportunities given to these families. It’s wonderful to be part of Habitat, and to be part of that.”

Habitat’s Love Your Neighbor Program aims to create change in neighborhoods that need more stability. The program focuses on community development and home repair for low-income and under-served areas.

