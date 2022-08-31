Hopkins Co. man indicted on 7 sex crime counts

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man arrested in September has been indicted.

Madisonville Police charged 20-year-old Calvin Browning with rape, sexual abuse, possession child explicit videos/pictures, and use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Police say he had sexual contact with two different juveniles.

The list of recent indictments shows he was indicted on seven counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

