Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hopkins Co. man indicted on 7 sex crime counts

Calvin Browning
Calvin Browning(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man arrested in September has been indicted.

Madisonville Police charged 20-year-old Calvin Browning with rape, sexual abuse, possession child explicit videos/pictures, and use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Police say he had sexual contact with two different juveniles.

The list of recent indictments shows he was indicted on seven counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the November...
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

Latest News

WAVE News photojournalist Marc Wilson was told by witnesses the incident occurred at the...
2 victims hospitalized after being shot; police working to determine location
Office for Women hosts discussion on gender, race disparities
Office for Women hosts discussion on gender, race disparities
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new...
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
With the holidays approaching, health officials said now is the time to get vaccinated for the...
Health officials say now is the time to get flu vaccine
WaterStep said the new field office will help the organization grow and continue to change lives.
Louisville-based Waterstep unveils new international field office in Kenya