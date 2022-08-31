Contact Troubleshooters
‘Jagged Little Pill’ comes to Louisville

“Jagged Little Pill” premieres at the Kentucky Center August 31 through September 1.
“Jagged Little Pill” premieres at the Kentucky Center August 31 through September 1.(PNC Broadway Louisville)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “Jagged Little Pill” comes to Louisville.

According to the press release, PNC Broadway in Louisville partnered up with Kentucky Performing Arts to premiere “Jagged Little Pill” at the Kentucky Center August 31 through September 1.

“We are so excited to host the launch of the national tour of Jagged Little Pill right here in Louisville,” said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville. “The Kentucky Center has been instrumental in making this opportunity a reality and we are continuously grateful for their support and collaboration.”

“Jagged Little Pill” was inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette.

Fans can sign up for updates on upcoming tour news and announcement, click or tap here.

