‘Jagged Little Pill’ comes to Louisville

According to the press release, PNC Broadway in Louisville partnered up with Kentucky Performing Arts to premiere “Jagged Little Pill” at the Kentucky Center August 31 through September 1.

“We are so excited to host the launch of the national tour of Jagged Little Pill right here in Louisville,” said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville. “The Kentucky Center has been instrumental in making this opportunity a reality and we are continuously grateful for their support and collaboration.”

“Jagged Little Pill” was inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette.

