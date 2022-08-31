Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS votes to decrease property tax rates for second straight year

JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has voted to decrease the district’s real property tax rate for a second straight year.

The school tax rate was placed up to a vote during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The approved vote means JCPS’ tax rate will decrease from 79.6 cents to 76.3 cents for every $100 in assessed property value. For personal property taxes, the rate will decrease from 79.6 cents to 76.8 cents per $100 of assessed value.

JCPS said property owners will pay a lower rate when annual tax bills are received in November, but due to rising property value assessments, the school district is expected to bring in $35 million more in revenue.

Back in 2021, the school board approved a property tax decrease of 79.6 cents, which was lower than the 80.6 cent tax rate approved in 2020.

JCPS said the planned increase of revenue would be used to add to the district’s general and building funds.

