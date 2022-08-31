Ky. mother shares story of son’s death from fentanyl poisoning to raise awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the CDC, fentanyl is now the number one cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. One mother is now sharing her story in the hopes to warn others of the deadly drug.

Angela Parkerson said her son, Nick, was poisoned by the drug on April 23, 2021.

Nick thought he was taking a prescription pill, which instead was half of a counterfeit fentanyl Percocet.

”One day, my healthy, 24-year-old son is alive and well, the next day he’s gone, and nobody cares,” Parkerson said. “And I can’t understand why doesn’t anybody care. No one has been charged for killing Nick. They never even investigated.”

On her first Christmas without her son, Parkerson said she bought 600 shirts and donated them to a recovery center.

She said she soon realized even people within the center weren’t aware of the dangers of fentanyl.

”Even the people with a history, a long history of substance abuse disorder, they don’t know,” Parkerson said,

Six months ago, she said she started her nonprofit and named it The Nick Rucker Foundation.

”Our number one thing that we would say is awareness,” Parkerson said. “What you don’t know can kill you. What my son didn’t know killed him.”

Deanna Parker, the Director of Emergency Services at Baptist Health Hardin, said her department has been seeing overdoses increase the past five years. Overdoses spiked during the COVID pandemic.

In Kentucky last year, there were 2,250 overdose deaths; a 14.5% increase from 2020, Baptist Health said.

The two most common overdose causes Baptist Health has seen come from heroine and fentanyl.

Parker pointed out how overdoses can happen much easier than someone would think. A majority of abused prescription drugs come from family, friends and home medicine cabinets.

”It can impact anyone, and it can be a very innocent thing where you’ve had a surgery, you are in need,” Parkerson said. “You are prescribed a medication, and then you just may be continuing to hurt and go beyond those guidelines.”

To learn more about the Nick Rucker Foundation, to donate or find resources, click or tap here.

