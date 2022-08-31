Contact Troubleshooters
KY Science Center bringing STEAM carts to two elementary schools

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two lucky elementary schools are getting special carts to help students learn more in the advanced field of science.

According to the Kentucky Science Center, the science center has partnered up with Toyota Kentucky to bring Maker-Place STEAM carts to Zachary Taylor Elementary in Jefferson County and Southern Elementary in Scott County.

These carts are equipped with a lot of material to engage classrooms of 25 students individually or in groups with more than 15 hands-on experiences.

”This is like a great, great opportunity for our school,” Dwayne Roberts, Zachary Taylor Elementary Principal said. “As we look at slow, academic achievement, trying to accelerate learning. One of the biggest things you have to thing about as a principal and as a teacher is how do you get the kids engaged? The teachers are well-trained, we make perfect lesson plans, but that doesn’t mean the kids always want to participate. When you watch, as soon as these activities are pulled out, there is 100% engagement, 100% focus, and what’s been amazing is there is 100% comprehension of what’s been taught.”

Faculty and staff will get training to facilitate the activities the carts provide.

These carts will be at the schools for six months this fall semester.

To learn more about KY Science Center, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

