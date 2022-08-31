Lanes reopened on I-265 South near Old Henry Road following crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes have reopened on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Old Henry Road following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening, according to TRIMARC.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. near mile marker 29 of I-265 South, TRIMARC officials confirmed.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a total of five cars were involved in the pile up crash.

Only two people were taken to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries, Mitchell said. They are expected to survive.

Around 7:45 p.m., TRIMARC said the scene had cleared and all lanes were back open.

This story may be updated.

