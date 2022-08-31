Contact Troubleshooters
Man indicted after hit and run that killed Kansas man, injured family

A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Michael Hurley.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being indicted after a deadly hit and run that killed a Kansas man and injured the family.

According the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Michael Hurley.

Hurley is being charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the fourth degree and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

These indictments are in connection to the July 5 incident where Hurley hit a Kansas family with his car while they were standing on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police say that Hurley was driving the car that hit Jones family.

William “Trey” Jones died two days after the crash from his injuries. His wife, Amy Jones, daughter Ava Jones and the youngest son were all injured in the crash.

Ava, Amy and the son have returned home after the accident.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

