Man taken to hospital after being found shot in vehicle near Central High School

Officers arrived to the intersection of South 11th Street and West Chestnut and found an adult man inside a vehicle who had been shot.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Russell neighborhood near Central High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South 11th Street and West Chestnut Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers arrived and found an adult man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

LMPD said the original scene of the shooting may have been in the 3700 block of West Broadway.

According to JCPS, Central High School had students and staff outside of the building for extracurricular activities get inside the school building as a precaution.

All clear was given a short time later, JCPS confirmed.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

