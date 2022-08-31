Massive crowd for New Albany craft store liquidation sale

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors.

Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at the New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938.

The store opened on Wednesday for its liquidation sale, where items were marked 20 to 70 percent off.

The line wrapped around the building before the doors opened on Wednesday. Eventually, the line to check out was snaked throughout the interior of the store.

Olivia Andrews was one of the shoppers. She said it was sad to see a family business go under.

“It’s honestly disheartening,” Andrews said. “The good thing is that the community is coming out to support them today, but obviously we need to make sure that we’re supporting our local businesses so things like this don’t happen and our beloved stores like Ben Franklin can actually stay in business.”

Others, like PJ Moore showed up to say goodbye and to thank the employees. “What they didn’t have, they would try to get for you sometimes. So it’s gonna be a real loss for people who enjoy doing this kind of thing,” he said. “This caught me by surprise, so I’m really sorry to see them go.”

The liquidation sale will last until all items are sold.

