Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities

Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four weeks,...
Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four weeks, have bikers questioning highway safety.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four weeks, have bikers questioning highway safety.

Makayla Elder, 22, has been riding motorcycles since she was 18.

After a recent close call, she said she has never been more worried about her safety on the road.

“(I was) coming down Poplar (Level Road,) and this truck just could not decide whether or not he was going to turn in front of me,” Elder said. “Almost got me by a few inches. So it happens all the time.”

In May the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported motorcycles in 2020 totaled 0.6% of miles traveled in the U.S.

However, the rate of fatalities was six times greater for bikers than for people in passenger cars.

Motorcyclists said so many are happening now because more drivers may be distracted and speeding, which are bad habits that have persisted since drivers returned to the road as COVID restrictions lifted.

“(Speeding traffic) makes me have to go faster,” motorcyclist John Kime said. “It makes me have to be more aware of what’s around me.”

Kime, a motorcycle service technician, has been riding more than 60 years. A common problem he sees today is distracted drivers.

“I see them every time I ride,” Kime said. “They’re looking at their phone or they’re talking on their phone.”

Elder rides with a camera mounted on her helmet, just in case.

“When I’m talking about my own safety,” Elder said. “When I come up to a light, I’m seeing people run it, and it just makes you think twice about am I really safe?”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars of city cash
Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools...
Convicted felon found at JCPS school with handgun

Latest News

Officers arrived to the intersection of South 11th Street and West Chestnut and found an adult...
Man taken to hospital after being found shot in vehicle near Central High School
A Louisville synagogue worked with a moving company on Wednesday to deliver hundreds of chairs...
Louisville Jewish congregation sending supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools
These carts are equipped with a lot of material to engage classrooms of 25 students...
KY Science Center bringing STEAM carts to two elementary schools
Christopher Morris in court July 6, 2022
Former JCPS teacher, coach indicted for multiple sex abuse charges involving teens