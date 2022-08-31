Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify Georgia man found shot, killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting...
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Boone Square Park.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was found shot and killed inside a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood has been identified.

Kelvin Sam Jr., 24, from Conyers, Ga., was shot and killed on North 19th Street on Tuesday evening, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to a shooting at Boone Square Park around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Officials arrived and found a man, later identified as Sam, who was inside a vehicle and had been shot.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

