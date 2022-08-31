Contact Troubleshooters
Two homes sustain ‘significant damage’ in overnight house fire

Two buildings in the 1100 block of Dixie Highway suffered significant damage in an early morning fire on August 31, 2022(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Two buildings suffered damaged in an early morning fire in the California neighborhood.

At 4:25 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway on a structure fire. They arrived three minutes later to find flames coming from a vacant two-story house that had spread to another two-story house next door.

Major Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire Department spokesperson, said it took 25 minutes and 45 firefighters to bring the fire under control. Cooper described the damage to the buildings involved as “significant.”

No one was injured, but one resident was displaced by the fire.

The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

