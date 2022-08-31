Two homes sustain ‘significant damage’ in overnight house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Two buildings suffered damaged in an early morning fire in the California neighborhood.

At 4:25 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway on a structure fire. They arrived three minutes later to find flames coming from a vacant two-story house that had spread to another two-story house next door.

Major Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire Department spokesperson, said it took 25 minutes and 45 firefighters to bring the fire under control. Cooper described the damage to the buildings involved as “significant.”

No one was injured, but one resident was displaced by the fire.

The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

