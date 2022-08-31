Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health surgeons first in Ky. to perform brain tumor procedure using new radiation tech

A team of UofL Health neurosurgeons became the first in Kentucky to perform a successful brain...
A team of UofL Health neurosurgeons became the first in Kentucky to perform a successful brain tumor surgery using new radiation technology.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of UofL Health neurosurgeons became the first in Kentucky to perform a successful brain tumor surgery using new radiation technology.

GammaTile Therapy is a new FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy, designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors while protecting healthy brain tissue, according to the University of Louisville.

On Aug. 1, UofL Health neurosurgeon Dr. Brian Williams and his team worked with radiation oncologist Dr. Shaio Woo to develop a plan to remove an aggressive brain tumor.

The patient, Thomas Shuber, underwent the brain tumor resection and has been recovering well, UofL Health said.

“When they tell you something like this, it is not the end of the world,” Shuber said. “You may think it is, and Lord knows I thought about it. But at the end of the day, you got to look around, and there are people who still believe in you and are rooting for you.”

“This is just another example of our multidisciplinary approach to patient care,” Williams said. “We knew we would have to think outside the box in order to attack the reoccurring and aggressive tumor around Mr. Shober’s brain. Through our collaboration with GammaTile, our team was able to accomplish this first in Kentucky procedure, proof of our commitment to innovative treatment for our patients.”

The GammaTile technology is embedded with small radiation sourced in the last part of brain tumor removal surgery and targets tumor cell areas where the tumor is likely to recur, the release states. Once the radiation has been delivered, the tile will be absorbed.

“GammaTile is an efficient way of treating certain brain tumors because the tiles are placed against the tumor in the operating room immediately after the tumor is removed,” Woo said. “We are pleased to bring this new standard of care to Kentucky for the first time.”

UofL Health said the technology is used to improve local tumor control and can extend a patient’s life.

