Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had messed him up

The Dodge Ram pickup Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was driving while...
The Dodge Ram pickup Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was driving while going north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the Kentucky exposition Center on August 28, 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go.

Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance and wanton endangerment.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 at the Kentucky Exposition Center just after 2:30 p.m. Witnesses say Catalina was driving a Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling over 100 miles her hour while going in the wrong direction.

Catalina’s pickup struck several southbound vehicles, including a car driven by Rajnu Masoud, 26, of Bowling Green. Masoud was killed in the crash. The collisions caused Catalina’s pickup to catch fire.

The LMPD arrest report states Catalina told police he had used methamphetamine days ago, but then said he wasn’t sure, and it may have been sooner.

The Kentucky State Police lab will conduct testing on blood and urine samples from Catalina.

Catalina, who has yet to be booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

