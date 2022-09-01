Contact Troubleshooters
Baptist Health expanding pharmacy services with $40 million facility in La Grange

The $40 million facility is being built in La Grange on the campus of the existing Baptist Health hospital.
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - The latest expansion of Baptist Health will create a headquarters for its pharmacy services across nine hospitals in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

The $40 million facility is being built in La Grange on the campus of the existing Baptist Health hospital.

A 90,000 square foot facility will break ground in November.

The goal is to streamline pharmacy services across the entire Baptist Health network.

Baptist Health Chief Operating Officer Patrick Falvey said it will create about 200 jobs and expand healthcare for everyone in the community.

“Our primary mission is obviously to provide health care, and one of the key elements of making people stay healthy is making sure they have their medication and they can manage their medication,” Falvey said, “so this is going to be a great site.”

Baptist Health La Grange is looking to create partnerships in the community to create a qualified workforce.

Much like many other workforces, the health care field has struggled to fill positions.

Most of the partnerships Baptist is engaged in are still in their early stages.

“It’s really just making sure [of] that pipeline,” said Falvey, “if individuals have an interest in health care, we can have contact early.”

Baptist Health is working with local colleges and universities, but also high schools, like right down the road in Oldham County.

Oldham County Schools already work with Baptist Health for their sports medicine, nursing and biomedical pathways.

Arvin Educational Center Principal Matt Watkins said a pharmacy pathway would be a doable addition.

”I can see where that’s an easy pathway for us to tie in,” Watkins said.

Watkins said it’s also a lengthy process, but a conversation worth having to ensure students have every opportunity possible, despite hurdles.

“We as a school district may not be able to afford a person full-time, but Baptist or some industry partner can come in and help,” Watkins said, “and that’s when we really get to build that pathway and have it grow.”

Pharmacy is an approved educational pathway by the state of Kentucky.

As for the new pharmacy headquarters for Baptist Health, it’s expected to be completed late 2023 and operational by April 2024.

