Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of a semi truck that had overturned.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the driver of the semi was taken to UofL Health Jewish Hospital for treatment. The driver is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is working to determine details of the crash.

