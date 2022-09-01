Contact Troubleshooters
FEMA officials setting up at EKY hardware stores to give people rebuilding tips
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding cleanup continues in Eastern Kentucky.

It could take years for many families to rebuild their lives.

FEMA is on the ground helping people in need and Thursday they’re giving tips on how to rebuild a stronger foundation.

As the long road to recovery continues in Eastern Kentucky, FEMA has set up stations at local hardware stores in the area to help give tips on rebuilding stronger and safer.

The ACE Hardware in Jackson is stocked with shelves upon shelves of supplies and FEMA officials say they want people to use these tools efficiently in their recovery process.

So, they’re assisting people with information on how to get rid of mold, how to rebuild with more water-resistant material and how to possibly elevate homes and appliances.

FEMA Community Education Outreach Specialist Carolyn Hodges says it’s about rebuilding in a way that makes eastern Kentuckians more ready should another disaster come to the region.

“What we really try to do is get people prepared for the future,” said Hodges. “We start with the present if they have mold or mildew we teach them out to be safe, how to take care of themselves and then we go to rebuilding.”

In addition to offering recovery tips, there is also a disaster survivor assistance specialist on hand to help anyone who may not have registered yet for federal aid.

Hodges acknowledged many homes were in low-lying areas, where elevation and other tips could not salvage their situation. For those people, she says there is a program available where people can buy out and be relocated.

FORECAST: Another beautiful afternoon ahead!