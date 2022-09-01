Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at...
20-year-old man killed in Okolona neighborhood motorcycle crash identified
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Arson Investigators as asking for help in identifying the subjects in the surveillance pictures.
Arson investigators looking for persons of interest in Dollar General fire
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students

Latest News

FILE --Poland's deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks...
Poland to seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II
A man is shown getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. government has purchased 170 million...
White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert
The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave