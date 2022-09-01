FORECAST: Humidity and storms ramp up in time for Labor Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy, hot and humid Friday

Storms kick in on Saturday, with chances continuing through the Labor Day weekend

Humidity and storms put a limit on the heat next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to thicken up this evening, leading us to a mostly cloudy sky by Friday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

The humidity will really kick in on Friday as we see highs soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible later in the day on Friday, especially south of Louisville.

A few scattered showers and storms look to develop very late Friday night into Saturday morning as tropical moisture continues to stream into the area. Lows will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

Any scattered storms on Saturday morning will likely fade somewhat heading toward midday. Saturday late afternoon and evening is when storms will reignite, putting down heavy rain at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s.

Sunday is a similar affair to Saturday as we start out with a morning storm chance only to see storms increase in the afternoon and evening.

Monday’s Labor Day forecast holds the same, all thanks to tropical moisture in the air and a low pressure system to our west upheaving our weather.

A break in the storminess appears possible by mid next week as high pressure tries to slide in from the north.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.