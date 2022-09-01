Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Trading out our nice weather for a more humid/stormy setup

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds will rule much of Friday
  • Heating up to 90° or higher into start of the holiday weekend
  • Rain chances return late Friday into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to thicken through the evening, leading to mainly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Mainly cloudy skies will stick around for our Friday, but that won’t keep temperatures from heating up. Tomorrow’s afternoon highs will climb to near 90 degrees for most!

Isolated t-storm chances will start to kick in later in the afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms look to develop tomorrow night as tropical moisture streams into the area.

These will carry over into early Saturday morning, likely increasing in coverage area slightly. Showers and storms will continue through early parts of our Saturday morning, before eventually waning a bit through the early afternoon.

With another hot and humid day on the way, a few more showers and storms could develop later on in the day.

The rest of the holiday weekend will continue to feature a fairly humid setup with the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This looks especially true in the afternoons & evenings.

It may take several days for us to break out of this pattern...so I wouldn’t wash that car anytime soon!

