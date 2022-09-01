Him & Her Boutique opens in Louisville Paddock Shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular New Albany boutique made its way to Louisville.

There was a ribbon cutting Thursday for Him & Her Boutique’s new store at the Paddock Shops on Summit Plaza Drive.

“In our six years of building the Him & Her brand, we have created a niche for enhancing ‘confidence in style’ while making shopping fun and easy,” Co-owner, Diana Wallace said. “We believe the Paddock Shops will be a location where Him & Her will thrive and where we can offer our full style experience to our guests. We know anyone can choose to shop anywhere, but when they choose to shop local and walk in our doors, it truly means the world to us.”

Inside the Paddock Shops center, the locally owned boutique will occupy a 4,500 sq. ft. space, tripling the size of its location on Frankfort Avenue.

“I think being a local business, it’s exciting that we can bring in top brands that we see that are new and exciting brands on social media,” Wallace said. “We find, then, source them out so we make sure to have really top brands in the industry to bring them here locally for people to get their favorite brands in a local shop.”

Him & Her will be open seven days a week.

Hours of operation at the store will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.