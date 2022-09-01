Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Him & Her Boutique opens in Louisville Paddock Shops

Him & Her Boutique located at 4206 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40241
Him & Her Boutique located at 4206 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40241(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular New Albany boutique made its way to Louisville.

There was a ribbon cutting Thursday for Him & Her Boutique’s new store at the Paddock Shops on Summit Plaza Drive.

“In our six years of building the Him & Her brand, we have created a niche for enhancing ‘confidence in style’ while making shopping fun and easy,” Co-owner, Diana Wallace said. “We believe the Paddock Shops will be a location where Him & Her will thrive and where we can offer our full style experience to our guests. We know anyone can choose to shop anywhere, but when they choose to shop local and walk in our doors, it truly means the world to us.”

Inside the Paddock Shops center, the locally owned boutique will occupy a 4,500 sq. ft. space, tripling the size of its location on Frankfort Avenue.

“I think being a local business, it’s exciting that we can bring in top brands that we see that are new and exciting brands on social media,” Wallace said. “We find, then, source them out so we make sure to have really top brands in the industry to bring them here locally for people to get their favorite brands in a local shop.”

Him & Her will be open seven days a week.

Hours of operation at the store will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at...
20-year-old man killed in Okolona neighborhood motorcycle crash identified
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Arson Investigators as asking for help in identifying the subjects in the surveillance pictures.
Arson investigators looking for persons of interest in Dollar General fire
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident

Latest News

St. James Court Art Show Unveils “A Historical Preservation Success Story: The St. James Court...
St. James Court Art Show returns late Sept., theme unveiled
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Thursday recognizing the month of...
Gov. Beshear signs proclamation bringing awareness to childhood cancer
“This is a monument to that great and grand sport of a human being, that enduring champion, Mr....
Louisville baseball legend honored with headstone 48 years after passing
Mike and Karleigh Miller were both victims of Louisville gun violence. They died from two...
Okolona family shares story of losing 2 generations to gun violence