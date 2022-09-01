Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Wednesday there would be a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrests and prosecution of those responsible for stealing the copper metal wires.

According to the Department of Highways, around 45,000 to 66,000 feet of copper wire has been stolen from roadway lighting poles this year.

Some of the locations where the copper wire was stolen include lighting poles and junction boxes along Interstate 64 between Exit 3 and Interstate 264, in addition to eight other interchanges in Louisville: Exit 1 and Exit 3 on I-64; Exits 127, 130, 132, 133 and 134 on Interstate 65; and Exit 4 on I-264.

“Stealing copper is not a victimless crime,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said in a release. “Taxpayers are left holding the bag to pay to replace the stolen wires and repair broken lighting systems. If you see suspicious activity or know of anyone involved in stealing state property, please report it.”

KYTC said the stolen copper wire endangers the public and puts drivers at risk due to the decreased lighting. High voltage in the lines could also electrocute would-be thieves.

The full estimated cost to restore affected lighting systems has not been determined, but officials said the cost of the wire alone is between $30,600 to $44,880.

To report information on wire thefts, residents are asked to call the KYTC Office of the Inspector General at (502) 330-7506. Residents are asked to report active crimes or suspicious activity through local law enforcement.

Intersections with decreased lighting can be reported to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at (888) FOR-KYTC (367-5982).

