Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man shot and killed in New Albany identified

Vehicle emblem of the New Albany, Ind. Police Department.
Vehicle emblem of the New Albany, Ind. Police Department.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Albany after a man was shot and killed overnight.

Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said officers called to the 1300 block of Beechwood Ave. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the victim, identified as Dajour Drones, 25, of New Albany, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with tips that can help police are asked to call NAPD at 812-948-5300, 812-944-6411 or the TIP Line at 812-948-NAPD (6273).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at...
20-year-old man killed in Okolona neighborhood motorcycle crash identified
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Arson Investigators as asking for help in identifying the subjects in the surveillance pictures.
Arson investigators looking for persons of interest in Dollar General fire
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students

Latest News

Jeffersonville man says Lankford Funeral Home took months to deliver father’s ashes
Family member reacts to Jeffersonville funeral home director’s criminal charges
Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four weeks,...
Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities
Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza.
Massive crowd for New Albany craft store liquidation sale
These carts are equipped with a lot of material to engage classrooms of 25 students...
KY Science Center bringing STEAM carts to two elementary schools