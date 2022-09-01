Man shot and killed in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Albany after a man was shot and killed overnight.

Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said officers called to the 1300 block of Beechwood Ave. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with tips that can help police are asked to call NAPD at 812-948-5300, 812-944-6411 or the TIP Line at 812-948-NAPD (6273).

