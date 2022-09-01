Contact Troubleshooters
Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 North near I-264 blocks all lanes

Traffic is at a standstill on I-71 North near I-264 due to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is at a standstill on I-71 North near I-264 due to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

TRIMARC officials said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred on I-71 North at mile marker 5.2 near the I-264 interchange.

There is no word on any injuries.

Officials said all lanes have been blocked while crews clear the scene, and drivers should expect delays.

This story may be updated.

