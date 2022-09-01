Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 North near I-264 blocks all lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is at a standstill on I-71 North near I-264 due to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

TRIMARC officials said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred on I-71 North at mile marker 5.2 near the I-264 interchange.

There is no word on any injuries.

Officials said all lanes have been blocked while crews clear the scene, and drivers should expect delays.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.