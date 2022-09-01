Contact Troubleshooters
New restaurant concept debuting at this year’s Bourbon and Beyond

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most music festivals have plenty of food, but they don’t usually have the option to enjoy a 4-course restaurant experience!

The folks at Bourbon and Beyond teamed up with Chef Anthony Lamas at Seviche to debut the Rocks Room presented by Zelle.

Chef Lamas is getting ready to serve thousands of people over the four-day-long festival. Here’s how to score a reservation at his restaurant!

Click here to visit Bourbon and Beyond’s website, fill out the opt-in form, and complete at least 6 transactions using Zelle by Sept. 5. Zelle is a way to digitally send money to people you know. Starting Sept. 12, you will receive a confirmation email that will let you set up your reservation.

“We’ve been brainstorming this for over a year now and months ago I had to start getting my orders in and it takes a big team! Not only are we doing food for the Rocks Room, we’re also doing the Beyond VIP!” said Chef Lamas.

Check out the videos in this story to see some of the items on the menu at this new restaurant!

