Police looking for inmate who walked away from worksite

Tommy Kuhl
Tommy Kuhl(Hazard Police Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department is looking for Tommy Kuhl.

Police said they were told by the Kentucky River Regional Jail that Kuhl walked away from a work release program while weed-eating at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

Police said Kuhl could be armed and dangerous.

