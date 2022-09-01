Police looking for inmate who walked away from worksite

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department is looking for Tommy Kuhl.

Police said they were told by the Kentucky River Regional Jail that Kuhl walked away from a work release program while weed-eating at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

Police said Kuhl could be armed and dangerous.

