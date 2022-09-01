Sources: Former UofL basketball star Donovan Mitchell being traded to Cleveland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville shooting guard and three-time NBA All Star Donovan Mitchell is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to sources.

A source from the Associated Press confirmed Mitchell’s trade to Cleveland from the Utah Jazz on Thursday afternoon.

According to ESPN NBA columnist Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell was acquired after trading Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton as well as three first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Mitchell played for the University of Louisville from 2015 through 2017 before being selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He was then traded to the Utah Jazz for their 24th pick.

The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 18.

