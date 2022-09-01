St. James Court Art Show returns late Sept., theme unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In preparation for the annual St. James Court Art Show this month, the show’s third edition of the collectible watercolor print series was unveiled Thursday.

Inside The Filson Historical Society building in Old Louisville, watercolor artist Mark Bird unveiled the 2022 St. James Court Art Show print titled, “A Historical Preservation Success Story: The St. James Court Fountain,” his third print in the series “A Sense of Place: A Collection of Fine Art Prints.”

“A Sense of Place” print series features fine art reproductions in signed and numbered limited editions of 100 prints, the release said. They can be purchased here or during the St. James Court Art Show for $200 each.

“We come here because this beautiful place nurtures our souls as artists,” Bird said. “This stunningly beautiful place is unlike any other across the nation and certainly unlike any other as a venue for an art show. This print collection I titled “A Sense of Place” aims to capture the inherent beauty and cultural significance of this magical place. I am thrilled beyond words to make a contribution.”

This year’s show will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Admission is free.

“The art show was virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2021 festival was back in-person,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “But one of the things that’s really exciting now, you know, we’re kind of yes, the pandemic is kind of still here, but not the way that it was here. And so to see our community coming back in full-bore, with full energy at all these great traditions that we have. It is really wonderful, and oftentimes you don’t realize how much you miss things until they’re impacted.”

