Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville

Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members.

Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.

Issa Nzaliwa, one of Masoud’s closest friends, says his death is not only hurting the refugee and immigrant community, but the entire city of Bowling Green.

“There are so many people who recognized the potential that Rajnu had for this community, the potential he had for his family, and for so many people with good will for our city,” says Nzawila. “That is why his death is felt all over the city.”

Nzaliwa, who considers Masoud a brother, says the refugee community is at a loss for words, and does not know what exactly the future holds for them at this time.

Dr. William Mkanta, the Director of the Kentucky Institute for International Studies, says when Masoud moved to Bowling Green five years ago, all he wanted to do was find ways to support his community.

“The moment he came in, he had a lot of ideas of supporting the community in different ways,” says Mkanta. “He was a young man, educated, and he wanted to use his knowledge and skills to help the communities here in Bowling Green.”

Although he is gone, he will not be forgotten. Rajnu Masoud was only 26 years old.

A “GoFundMe” page has been set up to raise money for the Masoud family, and to help cover funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, visit GoFundMe.com

